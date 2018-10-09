Quick SMS crowned winners of 2018 Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge

Quick SMS beat Askan Company Limited in a 3-1 penalty shootout tough final to lift the cup at the second edition of the Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge that took place at the Lizzy Sports Complex over the weekend.

The highly captivating final, which ended 2-2 apiece after fulltime, progressed to a penalty shootout where fans and patrons of both sides cheered their teams on. At the end, Quick SMS emerged champions of the event with Askan Company Limited also emerging 1st runner up.

For their prize, Quick SMS got GHS 3,000, medals, drinks from Drink Royce Ghana Limited and a giant trophy whiles the 1st runners-up, Askan Company Limited, took home GHC 1,500 and medals.

Donewell Insurance Company Limited took home GHS 500 after defeating Miniplast Limited in a 3-2 penalty shootout in a goalless match to become the 2nd runners up.

Speaking after the tournament, Emmanuel Akrumah, Programs Manager at Happy FM commended the various corporate teams who participated in the event for making the second edition of the Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge a successful one.

“ The corporate teams, referees and match officials ensured that the Happy FM team executed a free, fair and friendly tournament. The matches on the day were very competitive with a lot of anticipations. We look forward to a bigger version of the tournament next year,” Mr. Akrumah said.

Captain of the Quick SMS team, Andy Macleam Noi, popularly known as Rooney, was awarded a brand new VIWA smartphone for emerging the Top Scorer, after bagging 7 goals for his side.

Some of the Corporate organizations who participated in the tournament include Tema Shipyard, MTN Ghana, Premier Health Insurance, Miniplast Ltd, GIMPA, Forestry Commission , Empire Concrete, Ghana Gulf Chamber of Commerce (GGCC), Kwese TV ,Movis Ghana , Experts Consult Limited and VIWA Mobile among others.

Credit: Happyghana.com