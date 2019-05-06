R.Boakye Yiadom resumes training after been sidelined with injury for weeks

Ghana and Crevena Zvezda star Richmond Boakye Yiadom is set to make a return to the field this weekend after been missing in action for some weeks due to injury.

The 26-year old missed the team’s Premier League match on Sunday against Mladost which they won by a lone goal to secure the league title.

The Ghanaian striker has resumed training and is expected to play in the team’s next game against Proleter Novi Sad in the Serbian Super Lig on Saturday.

He will join the team for full scale training on Tuesday.

Boakye Yiadom is the most in-form Ghanaian striker in Europe with 13 goals in 15 matches for Crevena Zvezda this season.

The in-form striker is poised to score on his injury return this weekend as he also looks to increase his goal tally.

Crevena zvezda have already secured the Serbian League title.

Boakye Yiadom will be hoping to replicate this form at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.