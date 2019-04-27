Rabiu Mohammed happy to be included in Team of the Week in Russian Premier League

Ghana and Krylia Sovetov midfielder Rabiu Mohammed says he is happy to be named in the Team of the week in Round 25 of the Russian Premier League.

Rabiu joined Krylia Sovetov in February, 2019 on a free transfer and has been showing some impressive performances for the club.

"I am happy I made to have made the list for the team of the week", he told Oman FM.

Rabiu's club Krylia Sovetov lies 13th on the league log in the Russian Premier League..

Rabiu was part of the 2009 Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.