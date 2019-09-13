Rabiu Mohammed sent off on debut for Paris FC

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed had a debut to forget for Paris FC after picking a red card in their goalless stalemate with Le Havre in the French Ligue 2 on Friday evening.

The defensive midfielder picked a booking for a dangerous tackle in the 25th minute before he was sent off on the stroke of halftime.

The capital-based side managed to hold Le Havre to a goalless draw despite the numerical disadvantage.

His compatriot Ernest Boahene was not part of the Paris FC squad for the encounter as Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to play in the 61st minute.

Mohammed joined the French club club on a free transfer this summer.