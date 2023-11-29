Racism in Football: Alfred Duncan speaks out about prevalence of discrimination on the pitch

As the world continues to grapple with the issue of racism in football, Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has spoken out about the prevalence of discrimination on the pitch.

In an interview with the official Fiorentina channel, Duncan revealed that racism is not just a problem among fans, but also between players on the field.

"There has always been racism between players on the pitch, but you don't hear it because unfortunately, we don't wear microphones," said Duncan.

"The way I see it, it's not just saying insulting words that make me understand if someone is really racist, it's the way they say it and when they say it. When certain things happen between players, it is annoying, but over the years I learned not to react."

Duncan, who has spent his entire career in Italy's Serie A, emphasized that the problem of racism is not limited to the stands, but is also present among players. He believes that education is key to addressing the issue and preventing it from continuing in the future.

"I have been playing for many years and I keep saying the same things," added Duncan. "Playing away games, when the bus arrives at the stadium, you see the opposition supporters, even with children in their arms, making certain gestures. The kids just learn to copy their parents, grow up and do the same things with their kids. Until there is more education around these matters, it will continue like this."

Duncan's comments come at a time when the issue of racism in football is once again in the spotlight. Recently, several high-profile incidents have occurred, including racial abuse directed at players during matches and discriminatory language used by fans and officials.