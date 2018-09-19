Racism in football: Ghanaian youngster Kebba Mamadou racially abused in German lower-tier league

Ghanaian youngster Kebba Mamadou who was racially abused during his side SC Lauchringen game against FC Wheat in the German ninth-tier league has opened up on the ordeal.

Mamadou’s teammates left the field during their match with FC Wheat on Sunday after a fan yelled what they deemed to be a racist remark against one of their players.

The incident occurred with FC Wheat leading 4-1 in the 85th minute, when Mamadou went into a tackle near the FC Wheat bench.

Below is a one-on-one interview with German tabloid Sports Bild.

Sport Bild: Mr. Mamadou, how are you?

Kebba Mamadou: The insult from the audience seriously hurt me, I was totally shocked. I usually have good control over my emotions, but in that situation I was just disappointed.

From whom?

Kebba Mamadou: From the audience. I did not think that such a thing is still possible in Germany. Just like any other person, I'm a resident of this country, paying taxes, learning the language three years ago after fleeing Libya, and earning my own money ans a car mechanic. I do not get support from the state, I'm not a burden for anyone. The only difference is my skin color, but below flows the same blood as fair-skinned people.

After the incident, you and your crew left the course. The ca mpaign mmade headlines all over Germany. Did you want to set a mark?

Kebba Mamadou: It's not about attention - it's about justice! Many Africans like Samuel Eto'o, Kevin-Prince Boateng or Sulley Muntari have been racially insulted in the past. I do not understand why. That's why I wanted to bring to justice the man who called that. Unfortunately, he could not be identified by the referee.