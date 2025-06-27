RAG accuses GFA President Kurt Okraku of marginalizing referees

Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), George Saijah, has accused Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku of sidelining the association in key decision-making processes.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Saijah disclosed that the GFA leadership ignored RAG’s concerns over the formation of a separate body to handle referee appointmentsâ€”a role traditionally managed by RAG.

“We had a meeting with GFA President Kurt Okraku where we expressed our displeasure about how RAG has been sidelined. We told him clearly that it was unacceptable for another body to be in charge of appointing referees while RAG still exists. Unfortunately, he gave us no positive feedback,” Saijah stated.

He also highlighted the financial strain referees are currently facing, revealing that officials in the Premier League, Division One, and Women’s League are owed 22 weeks’ worth of allowances.

“We are appealing to President John Mahama and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to intervene. We can no longer pre-finance matches. Out of 34 weeks, referees have only been paid for 12. We are struggling, and the GFA seems uninterested in settling the debt owed us,” Saijah added.

The RAG chairman stressed that referees have served the nation diligently and deserve better treatment from the GFA.