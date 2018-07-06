RAG suspends referees in Anas Number 12 exposé

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has banned the fifteen (15) referees captured on tape taking bribe in the recently aired Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 exposé.

The controversial documentary captured several match officials accepting bribe to change the outcome of the game.

A statement signed and released by the General Secretary of the association, Mr Joseph Ayita Mensah said:

“All referees and assistant referees who appeared in the Anas exposé should not be appointed for any football match".

They also added that RAG is making efforts to secure a copy of the video from the Tiger Eye PI for study and also to enable them to take all the necessary actions against the named referees.

The association has also urged its member not to deal directly with any Football Club or Team official with regard to officiating any football match.

RAG further stated that any football club or team which needs the services of football referees should channel their request through the regional branches for its sanction.