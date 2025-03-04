Ragnar Ache brace fires Kaiserslautern to dominant win over Jahn Regensburg

Ragnar Ache delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice as FC Kaiserslautern secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Jahn Regensburg in Bundesliga 2 action at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

After a goalless first half, Ache broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, rising high to nod home Florian Kleinhansl’s pinpoint cross. The goal energized Kaiserslautern, and just four minutes later, Marlon Ritter doubled the lead, finishing coolly from close range after a clever pass from Maximilian Bauer.

Ache sealed the victory in the 70th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, latching onto a pass from Daniel Hanslik before rifling the ball into the bottom left corner. The German-Ghanaian forward, who now has 12 goals in the league, was substituted in the 77th minute to a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.

The win improves Kaiserslautern’s head-to-head record against Regensburg, leveling their recent meetings at two wins apiece. Up next, they face Elversberg on March 7, aiming to build on this impressive performance.