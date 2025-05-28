Ragnar Ache is a great fit for FC Köln – Sporting director

FC KÃ¶ln Sporting Director Thomas Kessler has praised the club’s newest signing, Ragnar Ache, describing the striker as an ideal addition to the team as they prepare for life back in the Bundesliga.

Ache, who is of Ghanaian descent, joined the Cologne-based side following an impressive season with FC Kaiserslautern in Bundesliga 2, where he netted 18 goals.

The 26-year-old’s move comes as part of KÃ¶ln’s broader strategy to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

In remarks following the announcement, Kessler expressed strong confidence in Ache’s ability to make an immediate impact.

“Even in my initial discussions with Ragnar, I had the feeling that he was a great fit for 1. FC KÃ¶ln, both athletically and personally,” Kessler said.

He added, “He’s not only a really good striker, but also someone who will integrate quickly into our team and improve our attack with his quality up front.

“Filling this position was a key goal for our squad planning. I’m all the more pleased that we’ve now successfully completed the transfer.”

Ache has signed a contract running through to 2029 and is expected to play a central role in KÃ¶ln’s offensive line as they return to Germany’s top flight.

The forward has already assured fans of his commitment to helping the team succeed.