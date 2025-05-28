Ragnar Ache will integrate quickly into FC Köln squad – Sporting director

FC KÃ¶ln Sporting Director Thomas Kessler has expressed confidence that newly signed striker Ragnar Ache will adapt seamlessly to the squad as the club prepares for its return to the Bundesliga next season.

Ache, a 26-year-old forward of Ghanaian descent, joins the team following a standout campaign with FC Kaiserslautern in the German second division.

The transfer is part of KÃ¶ln’s strategic push to reinforce its attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Kessler believes Ache’s qualities go beyond his goal-scoring record and pointed to his character and professionalism as key strengths that will benefit the squad both on and off the pitch.

“Even in my initial discussions with Ragnar, I had the feeling that he was a great fit for 1. FC KÃ¶ln, both athletically and personally,” said Kessler.

“He’s not only a really good striker, but also someone who will integrate quickly into our team and improve our attack with his quality up front.

“Filling this position was a key goal for our squad planning. I’m all the more pleased that we’ve now successfully completed the transfer.”

Ache has signed a long-term contract with KÃ¶ln and is expected to lead the club’s frontline. He has already assured supporters of his determination to deliver goals and help the team achieve its targets.