Rahim Bashiru: Hearts of Oak assistant coach frustrated by loss to Medeama

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Rahim Bashiru expressed frustration following his team's 2-0 defeat to Medeama, highlighting missed opportunities and a deviation from the game plan as contributing factors.

Reflecting on the match, Bashiru acknowledged the challenging nature of the game, particularly emphasizing his team's strong performance in the first half.

Despite their efforts, Medeama managed to capitalize on a free-kick opportunity to score, whereas Hearts of Oak failed to convert their own chances.

"It was a very difficult game. We played so well in the first half. Medeama scored us from a free-kick, we had the same opportunity but we couldn't convert," Bashiru remarked.

The assistant coach expressed concern over his team's inability to capitalise on their opportunities and lamented the deviation from the coach's game plan in the second half.

"It's a big worry to us. We have to go back and do a lot of corrections because in the second half, the players didn't play according to the coach's game plan," he stated.

The defeat marks Hearts of Oak's third consecutive loss, intensifying the pressure on the coaching staff and players.

Bashiru emphasised the need for corrective measures to address the team's performance issues and ensure a stronger showing in future matches.