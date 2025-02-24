GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Rainmakers FC CEO Godfred Yeboah travels to UAE for partnership deals with top clubs

Published on: 24 February 2025
Rainmakers FC CEO Godfred Yeboah travels to UAE for partnership deals with top clubs

The Chief Executive Officer of Rainmakers Football Club, Godfred Yeboah Berko has left Ghana for the United Arab Emirates to discuss partnership deals with some undisclosed clubs in the Middle Eastern country. 

Mr Yeboah Berko is expected to spend 7 days on his UAE business trip  and would also visit some lower tier clubs in the country.

Rainmakers Football Club are a Division Two club based in Bechem in the Ahafo Region.

The club currently sits 2nd on the BARFA Division 2 league table, specifically zone two in the Brong Ahafo Regional division league.

The trip is expected to bring great opportunities to Rainmakers, such as partnership with UAE Clubs, exchange programs for both players and the technical team, trials opportunities and many more.

The CEO comes with vast experience in football administration, having served as the youngest member on the competitions department of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association and was appointed by the then chairman Mr. Ralph Gyamerah, ESQ.

Mr Yebah Berko also served as the Kit/Safety and Security officer for top-tier side Bechem United from 2018 to 2021.

