Rak-Sakyi named Crystal Palace's Player of the Month for October

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been voted the club's Player of the Month for October.

The 21-year-old, who is of Ghanaian descent, put in an eye-catching performance off the bench during Palace's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on 2 October.

Rak-Sakyi terrorised the Forest defence with his pace and trickery down the right flank after coming on in the first half after a substitute.

His electrifying display saw supporters vote him Man of the Match, with manager Roy Hodgson hailing his impact after the game.

"I was delighted for him," Hodgson said. "Today he got his chance and I think he took it extremely well."

Rak-Sakyi also featured as a substitute against Newcastle and Tottenham as he enjoyed his most regular Premier League action since breaking through last season.

The academy graduate is now looking to build momentum after a difficult start to his second campaign with the first team.

Rak-Sakyi saw off competition from the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze to claim the monthly award.

He becomes the third Palace recipient this term after Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen won August and September's prizes respectively.

Rak-Sakyi will hope October proves a turning point as he aims to recreate the buzz generated by his emergence under Vieira last season.