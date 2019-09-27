Raman Chibsah scores as Gazisehir FK thrash Büyük Anadoluspor in Turkish Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah was on the scoresheet as Gazisehir Gaziantep FK thrashed lower tier side Büyük Anadoluspor in the Turkish Cup third round.

Raman Chibsah opened the floodgates with a brilliant finish in the 43rd minute as the Turkish SuperLig side went on to win 4-0 at the August 17 Stadium.

Kenan Ozer doubled Gaziantep's lead just four minutes after the break.

Two goals between the space of two minutes from Mehmet Erdem Urgulu and Jefferson Nogueira Junior ensured victory was sealed.

Gazientep FK will now progress to the fourth round.

Chibsah was later replaced in the game as he gets rested for the upcoming SuperLig clash against Goztepe on Monday.

Compatriots Patrick Twumasi and Abdul Aziz Tetteh were both rested for the game last night.