Raman Chibsah wants Gaziantep to make amends with victory against Antalyspor

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah has urged his Gazientep teammate to bounce back from the defeat to Galatasaray and secure a win against Antalyspor.

Gazientep travel to Antalyspor after the international break and will be hoping to return to winning ways after the setback against Galatasaray.

Chibsah has been in top form for the Turkish super Lig side, and are currently fifth on the table after some run of good results.

“We are going very well as a team. The last match we played Galatasaray could not be very effective. I hope we make up for this away match Antalyaspor," says Chibsah.

The 26-year old has played 11 super Lig games this season after joining from Italian side Frosinone in the summer transfer window.

He has also played two games in the Turkish Cup, netting two goals in all competition for the club.