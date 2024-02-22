Rami Rabia: Al Ahly ready to overcome challenges and secure victory against Medeama

Al Ahly defender Rami Rabia expressed the team's readiness to face Medeama in the CAF Champions League's fifth round match on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite facing difficulties in their travelling arrangements, Rabia emphasized Al Ahly's focus on the match, leaving administrative aspects to the club officials.

The team aims to secure three points and advance in the tournament, emphasizing the importance of winning matches abroad to progress to the group stage.

Rabia acknowledged the challenge posed by Medeama, a team that has performed well in the Champions League.

He highlighted the strong motivation within the Al-Ahly squad to achieve victory in the upcoming match.

The player roster includes Wissam Abu Ali, who returns after missing the previous game due to injury, while Mahmoud Abdel Moneim "Kahraba" will be absent to attend his sister's wedding.

Al Ahly, currently leading their group, seeks to maintain their position with six points.

Rabia emphasized the team's collective nature and commitment to achieving their goals during the current season.

As the match against Medeama approaches, the Red Devils aim to secure a crucial win to progress further in the competition.