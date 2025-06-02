Randers FC parts ways with Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura after brief stay

Randers FC have confirmed the departure of Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura as his contract concludes this June.

The 23-year-old joined the Danish outfit in January 2024 but had a short stint in the 3F Superliga, making only a single league appearance with a clean sheet.

He also played three times in the Future Cup where he kept one clean sheet and conceded once in the process.

Though Ogura mainly served as a backup, he remained a dedicated squad member, playing a vital role in training sessions and match preparations.

His dedication and upbeat attitude earned him admiration from both teammates and staff.

Ahead of Randers’ Europa playoff clash with Silkeborg IF on Sunday, the club paid tribute to Ogura with a bouquet in a modest yet heartfelt send-off.

While his time on the field was limited, Ogura’s influence was felt behind the scenes, where his presence was deeply appreciated.

As he moves on from Randers, Ogura is expected to pursue more consistent first-team football. At just 23, he is seen as a promising talent with much to offer.

A product of Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy, Ogura previously played for FC Nordsjaelland and Hellerup IK before joining Randers.