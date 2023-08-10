Randers FC send urgent plea to PSG and Ajax to buy 'beast of a player' Ernest Nuamah before Superliga clash

Randers FC have sent a noteworthy message to French powerhouse PSG and Dutch club Ajax, urging them to swiftly acquire Ernest Nuamah.

The plea is driven by the desire to prevent facing the unstoppable 19-year-old Ghanaian talent when FC Nordsjaelland visits Randers FC in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Nuamah has been setting the league ablaze in the new season, earning both the Player and Young Player of the Month awards. His explosive form has left clubs in Denmark wary, referring to him as a "beast" for his exceptional talent that has dominated the field.

In a blend of humour and earnestness, Randers FC took to social media with a request directed at PSG and Ajax: "Dear chairman of PSG, Ajax, and all other clubs interested in Nuamah. Please buy him now!" The club's message carries a sense of urgency, emphasizing the hope to secure Nuamah before the impending match.

Dear chairman of @PSG_inside, @AFCAjax and all other clubs interested in Ernest Nuamah. Please buy him now 🙏 At the very latest before the game on Sunday, so we don't have to face this beast of a player 😬 Read arguments for buying him in the picture... #sldk #randersfc pic.twitter.com/jk5nEhJNA5 — Randers FC (@Randers_FC) August 10, 2023

Randers FC humorously added, "At the very latest before the game on Sunday so we don't get to face the beast of a player." Nuamah's remarkable impact is evident as he has netted four goals and contributed an assist in just three games this season.

The plea reflects the recognition of Nuamah's exceptional abilities and his growing reputation as a player to watch. With anticipation building for the Danish Superliga clash, Randers FC's message encapsulates both the playful spirit and the genuine desire to avoid facing the emerging Ghanaian star.