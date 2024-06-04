Randers FC set to make Mohammed Fuseini's loan move permanent after impressive stint

Danish club Randers FC are poised to convert the loan of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini into a permanent deal following his impressive performances toward the end of the season.

Fuseini’s loan agreement includes a purchase option, which Danish outlet Tipsbladet reports is valued similarly to Stephen Odey’s clause from a few years ago, estimated at around 5-6 million kroner.

Despite the defined buyout option, Randers may negotiate a lower price given Fuseini’s limited playtime at SK Sturm Graz, where he featured for only 95 minutes in the league across 11 substitutions during the fall season, in addition to a few appearances in European competitions and cup matches.

This scenario brings the risk of larger clubs attempting to secure Fuseini.

Fuseini’s agent, Max Hagmayr, has confirmed that a return to SK Sturm Graz, where the forward is under contract until 2026, is not part of their plan. "Returning to SK Sturm Graz is not an option," Hagmayr stated, emphasizing the forward’s intent to move forward with Randers.

It is worth noting that the buyout clause in the loan agreement applies exclusively to Randers FC, preventing other Danish or foreign clubs from making offers directly to Sturm Graz to acquire Fuseini without Randers' involvement.

Since joining Randers FC in January, Mohammed Fuseini has scored seven goals, highlighting his value and potential impact on the team. As the summer transfer window approaches, fans and analysts will be keenly observing the finalization of this deal, which could solidify Fuseini’s future at Randers FC.