Randers FC Sporting Director elated with new signing Ernest Agyiri

Randers FC Sporting director Søren Pedersen has expressed his joy over the signing of Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri.

The highly-rated Ghanaian forward has completed his move to the Danish Superliga side signing a three-year deal after leaving FC Levadia following the successful completion of his medical.

Agyiri was in superb form for the Estonian club, scoring in their last two games in Europe against MSK Zilina in the Conference League.

His outstanding performances have earned him the attention of several clubs, but the 25-year-old has opted to move to Denmark.

“I am very pleased that we have signed Ernest. He has an X-factor and can give something to the squad that we don’t have right now. Ernest is a technically skilled player who has a really good left leg, and he has a nose for goals and assists,” the Sports Director of the club, Søren Pedersen, said.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate played for Manchester City in the past but spent the majority of his time on loan.

He had prior experience with Valeranga, AFC Tubize, and Paralimniou.