Randers forward Mohammed Fuseini delighted after netting first career hat-trick

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini has shared his excitement after scoring a hat-trick in Randers FC's demolishing of Lyngby in the Danish Superliga.

The 21-year-old produced a Man of the Match performance as Randers defeated Lyngby 6-2 at Cepheus Park, scoring his first career hat-trick.

"Amazing team performance Delighted to have scored my first career hat trick," he wrote on X after the game.

In a thrilling encounter, Fuseini opened the scoring after eight minutes, finishing off a brilliant move after connecting to a Oliver Olsen's pass.

Olsen went from provider to scorer moments later before Lasso Coulibaly extended he advantage on 30 minutes.

Lyngby pulled one back at the stroke of half-time after Adri Gudjohnsen scored in the 47th minute minute.

Fuseini then scored two quick-fire goals after the break as Randers take control of the game before Simen Nordli put the match beyond the visitors with a 57th minute strike.

Risgaard Jensen scored in injury time but it was too late for Lyngby to start a comeback.

Fuseini has now scored four goals and has one assist to his credit in six matches for Randers.

The Danish outfit have the option of making Fuseini's loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season.