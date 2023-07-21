Randy Abbey believes Chris Hughton will acknowledge lack of improvement in Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member of Dr Randy Abbey has expressed his belief that Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will admit the team's lack of improvement under his leadership.

Hughton, the former boss of Brighton and Newcastle United, was appointed to a 21-month deal in February this year after Otto Addo left his position as head coach following Ghana's early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being in charge for three games, Hughton has only managed one win and two draws, which has led to recent pressure on his performance.

However, Mr Abbey has asserted that there is no agenda to remove Hughton from his role, but he suggests that the 64-year-old coach himself would acknowledge that the senior national team has not shown improvement.

"There is an unwarranted impression that there is a gang up against Chris Hughton," Dr Randy Abbey told Accra-based Original FM.

"I have only watched one of Chris Hughton's games, but from what I gather from commentary, everyone, including himself, agrees we need to improve."

Abbey also revealed that the Executive Council has not yet discussed Hughton's performance in any official capacity.

The Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in September for the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The upcoming game is crucial for the team need to avoid defeat to secure their place in the AFCON tournament, set to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.