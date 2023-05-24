Randy Abbey calls for honest officiating in Ghana Premier League

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Executive Council, has emphasised the need for responsible officiating in the Ghana Premier League.

During an assessment of referee performances in the league, Dr Abbey candidly acknowledged that achieving fair play would only be possible if high-ranking officials demonstrated unwavering honesty and refrained from interfering in the officiating process.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Abbey highlighted the critical importance of referees making independent decisions and expressed concern about the negative impact of external influences. He called upon individuals in influential positions within the football fraternity to prioritize transparency and integrity, recognizing the significance of ensuring fair play.

"It is about all of us. If we all agree that referees work independently, we can fully blame their poor performance on mistakes and incompetence and not because the person has been influenced," Dr Abbey stated.

"Those of us who play significant roles in running the game must equally be honest to ourselves and advise ourselves that it is in our collective interest to ensure fair play."

Dr Abbey further expressed his disappointment with the level of hypocrisy present within the football community, describing it as "terrible and nauseating." He emphasized the need for honesty and self-reflection among all stakeholders involved in the sport.