Randy Abbey commends Inaki Williams for boosting confidence with crucial goal

Published on: 19 November 2023
Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Dr Randy Abbey, expressed his satisfaction with Inaki Williams' performance, emphasising the significance of the striker's 95th-minute goal against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Williams, who plays for Athletic Club, secured a late victory for the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, ending an 11-game goal drought for Ghana. The win marked a crucial moment for Williams, who had faced discussions about his goal-scoring form.

In an interview with Citi Sports after the game, Dr Abbey, also the President of Heart of Lions, highlighted the positive impact of the goal on Williams' confidence.

"It’s a happy Inaki Williams day. The goal is good for his confidence; I hope it motivates him for the next game," he stated.

With Ghana set to face Comoros in their next game on Tuesday, November 21, at the Moroni Stadium, Dr Abbey believes that Williams' goal will serve as motivation for the upcoming match.

Black Stars will aim to build on their opening win and secure another positive result against Comoros as they continue their journey in the World Cup qualifiers.

