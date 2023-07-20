Randy Abbey expresses concern over Black Stars' performance under Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Randy Abbey, expresses concern over the Black Stars' performance under coach Chris Hughton.

Following a disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign, where Ghana finished last in Group H, Hughton took charge of the national team. Although the Black Stars are yet to lose a game under his leadership, Abbey emphasizes the need for significant improvements.

"We are not too happy; we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don't have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it," Abbey stated.

Hughton was announced as the Black Stars boss in February 2023 and unveiled in March, alongside assistants Didi Dramani and George Boateng. The trio, along with Otto Addo, had successfully guided Ghana to the World Cup after beating Nigeria in March 2022.

Abbey underlines the high expectations for Hughton and his coaching team, given their prior experience with the national team.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic on September 3rd. A positive result will see them qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.