Randy Abbey insists Normalization Committee have no power to ban Exco members

Former Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has disagreed with comments made by Kojo Addae-Mensah that the Normalization Committee should place a ten-year ban on the executive committee of the defunct of the football association.

Mr. Addae-Mensah, who is also a sports enthusiast, proposed a ten-year ban for every member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Committee in the wake of the Anas Number 12 exposé.

The Databank CEO also claimed that the Exco members should be not be allowed to contest for a position when the Normalization Committee are done with their work.

However, the former GFA scribe did not agree with Mr Addae-Mensah insisting that only those who were captured in the video should be dealt with.

“I disagree with Kojo Addae Mensah for saying that the EXCO members who weren’t captured in the Anas video should be banned for years,” he told Happy FM.

“The Normalization committee doesn’t have the power to prevent the Exco members from contesting for a position unless there’s a law that prevents them from doing that.”

Dr. Kofi Amoah, who was the CAF/FIFA liaison team head will lead a four-member Normalization Committee to run Ghana Football for the next six months following the announcement at the GFA Secretariat a fortnight ago.

He will be deputized by former Airtel Chief Executive Officer Lucy Quist.

Other members on the committee are Lawyer Duah Adonten, a former Asante Kotoko Board member with Naa Odofoley Nortey completing the list.