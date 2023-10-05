Randy Abbey retains seat on Ghana FA Executive Council

Heart of Lions president Dr Randy Abbey has retained his seat on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council after making it in the top five of the Premier League representatives.

The football administrator was one of the members on the council after being elected last four years on the ticket of Heart of Lions in the Division One representatives category.

After gaining promotion to the Ghana Premier League with the club, the media personality won one of the five positions available to Ghana Premier League clubs and is set to continue with the GFA President Kurt Okraku who has also retained his seat for another four years during the GFA Congress held in Tamale on Thursday.

Randy Abbey topped the polls with 12 votes exemplifying his hard work on the council followed by Frederick Acheampong who won 11 votes, with Nana Sarfo Oduro and Kwesi Appiah getting 10 each to win four out of five slots due to a tie between, Karela United CEO Elleony Amandy and Bechem United CEO Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

Meanwhile earlier at the GFA Congress held in Tamale, Kurt Okraku garnered a resounding 117 votes from 119 to maintain his status as the president of the association.