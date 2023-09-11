Randy Waldrum removed as Nigeria's women's national team coach despite World Cup success

Despite leading the Super Falcons to the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Randy Waldrum has been dismissed as the head coach of Nigeria's senior women's national team.

This surprising move was made during an executive meeting held by the Ibrahim Gusau-led board at the Monty Hotel and Suites in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on September 10, 2023.

"While commending the Super Falcons for an impressive outing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, in which the team reached the Round of 16 and exited the tournament without losing a match in regulation period, the Board reiterated that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the momentum is maintained and even improved with adequate support and encouragement of women’s football in all ramifications," the communique read.

"The Board resolved to be thorough and ensure meritocracy in the composition of new coaching crews for the various Women National Teams (Super Falcons, Falconets and Flamingos) within the shortest possible time, as the Super Falcons and Falconets have crucial qualifying fixtures for major championships in a matter of weeks."

Waldrum had previously faced criticism from his Nigerian employers but was allowed to complete the tournament before the decision was made regarding his future.

During this time, he had also expressed concerns about the Nigerian FA interfering with his team selection, including the imposition of a home-based goalkeeper.

During Waldrum's tenure, Nigeria experienced its poorest performance in history at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco, finishing fourth and enduring three losses in six games.

The nine-time African champions secured victories in six out of their ten competitive matches and suffered defeats in four others, with three losses occurring at the 2022 WAFCON and one against Ghana inWAFCON Qualifiers return leg.

Overall, including friendly matches, the Super Falcons won 11, drew four, and lost 13 out of 28 games under Waldrum's guidance.