Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo is set to leave Scottish side Rangers after being declared surplus to requirements.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard has no plans for the 24-year-old and hopes to offload him before the transfer window closes on 2 September.

Dodoo spent last season on loan at League One side Blackpool where he scored two goals in 18 appearances.

Other players expected to be shown the exit door are Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt and Eros Grezda have all been deemed surplus to requirements.