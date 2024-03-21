Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande skips upcoming Ghana matches

Mohamed Diomande has opted to postpone making a definitive choice regarding his allegiance to either Ghana or Ivory Coast.

Subsequently, Diomande won't participate in Ghana's impending friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Born in Ivory Coast, Diomande honed his craft at Ghana's esteemed Right to Dream Academy before embarking on his professional journey with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

The Rangers midfielder received invitations to represent both nationsâ€”being called up to Otto Addo's Ghana roster while simultaneously being listed on Ivory Coast's U23 squad.

Despite initially agreeing to join the Black Stars camp for training sessions leading up to the encounters versus Nigeria and Uganda, the 22-year-old requested additional deliberation time, expressing uncertainty surrounding his long-term commitment.

He conveyed his stance via an Instagram post, stating, "A lot has been said, but I am in direct contact with the manager concerned by my decision, and it is he who holds the real information about my choice" while referencing ongoing discussions with Otto Addo.

Diomande was slated to link up with the squad in Marrakech, Morocco, where the Black Stars face Nigeria on March 22nd, followed by Uganda four days afterwards.

The midfielder featured for the Ivory Coast U-23 team last year, and it seems he is solely focused on representing the African champions, despite Ghana's efforts to secure his international future.