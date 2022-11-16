GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 November 2022
Rangers set to make move for Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo in January

Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers are set to make a move for Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo in the winter transfer window. 

Rangers are preparing a 5 million pound offer for the services of the lanky forward.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is believed to be considering the forward following Kemar Roofe's injury problems.

Semenyo is also regarded as one for the present and the future due to his age and has strength and power which excites Rangers.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a good rise in his career and has been named in Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar. This season, Semenyo has scored four goals 18 appearances across all competitions for Bristol.

Last season, he made 20 goal contributions, scoring eight and providing 12 assists.

Semenyo is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

 

 

