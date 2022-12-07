Rangers showing strong interest in Antoine Semenyo

Rangers are beginning to show strong interest in Antoine Semenyo as the January transfer window approaches.

The Scottish giants are said to be preparing a 5 million pound offer for the services of the Ghana international.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is believed to be considering the forward following Kemar Roofe's injury problems.

Semenyo is also regarded as one for the present and the future due to his age and has strength and power which excites Rangers.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a good rise in his career and has been named in Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

This season, Semenyo has scored four goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for Bristol.

Last season, he made 20 goal contributions, scoring eight and providing 12 assists.

The striker was part of the Black Stars squad for the World Cup but had limited time to prove himself on the big stage in Qatar.