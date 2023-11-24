Ransford Antwi: Former BA United CEO vows to enhance security at Sunyani Coronation Park with CCTV cameras

Former CEO of BA United Ransford Antwi has pledged to ensure the safety of all football stakeholders in the Bono Regional Capital, Sunyani by installing CCTV cameras to deter troublemakers from distorting the beauty of the game.

In response to the assault on Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu by irate fans, Antwi has pledged to take additional measures to address security concerns and ensure the safety of football enthusiasts.

Konadu was attacked by some fans after leading his team to a goalless draw against Bofiakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park. The veteran coach was reportedly unconscious after the incident but later recovered and was discharged the next day.

Known for his role in the execution of the People's Project, Antwi has expressed his determination to bolster security at the venue.

Speaking on Sunyani-based Suncity Radio 97.1, he announced plans to install CCTV cameras at the park, actively monitored by a police officer during match days. The initiative aims to discourage unruly behavior and make it challenging for anyone to take the law into their own hands.

"Not many people want to see us happy and will do everything to tarnish our name. The last few weeks have been unbelievable for the people and we want to keep enjoying our football. We’re going to stop hooliganism once-and-for-all all,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have banned Bofoakwa Tano from utilising the venue until further notice.