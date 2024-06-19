Ransford Gyan makes history: First back-to-back winner of High School Player of the Year in USA

Midfielder Ransford Gyan has been named the best High School Player in the United States America for the second consecutive time.

He received the Gatorade National Boys Soccer player of the year trophy on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 in Tennessee at a youth soccer tournament.

The Nsawkaw-born has become the first player to earn the honor back-to-back.

Gyan, who schooled at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, tallied r28 goals and 14 assists to help his team to win the New Jersey Prep School championship game.

He also won three Gatorade New Jersey player of the year awards.