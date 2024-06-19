GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ransford Gyan makes history: First back-to-back winner of High School Player of the Year in USA

Published on: 19 June 2024
In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade announced that Ransford Gyan of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J. is the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Midfielder Ransford Gyan has been named the best High School Player in the United States America for the second consecutive time.

He received the Gatorade National Boys Soccer player of the year trophy on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 in Tennessee at a youth soccer tournament.

The Nsawkaw-born has become the first player to earn the honor back-to-back.

He received the award from his coaches and teammates in Tennessee at a youth soccer tournament.

Gyan, who schooled at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, tallied r28 goals and 14 assists to help his team to win the New Jersey Prep School championship game.

He also won three Gatorade New Jersey player of the year awards.

