Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer arrives in Ghana to play for Black Stars for the first time 

Hamburg midfielder Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer will be looking forward to making his debut in front of the home crowd in Kumasi when the Black Stars take on Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Yeboah was among the five players to have switched nationality to play for the Ghana national team prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old first received his call up under Coach Otto Addo for the games against Brazil and Nicaragua in October 2023.

The pacy winger made his debut against Nicaragua in that 1-0 win in Spain.

Yeboah missed out of Ghana's World Cup squad for Qatar and makes a return to play in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers on Thursday.

The German-born was among the eight players that trained with the team supervised by head coach Chris Hughton at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will move to Kumasi to continue with preparations ahead of the game.

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorfer will be hoping to play infront of the viceforous Kumasi fans on Thursday.