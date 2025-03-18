GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

Published on: 18 March 2025
Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has been named in Sofascore's Bundesliga team of the week for his outstanding performance against Magdeburg.

The attacker scored twice to inspire Hamburger SV to a thumping victory at Magdeburg.

The 23-year-old, who is having a prolific campaign in the Bundesliga 2, opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a fine strike as HSV got off to a flying start.

Six minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead after Marcus Mathisen scored an own goal.

After the break, Konigsdorffer netted his second to extend the advantage for Hamburger in the 53rd minute and register his eleventh goal of the season.

The German-born forward has been instrumental for the Bundesliga 2 leaders as they continue their quest for a return to the topflight league. He has played 25 games, scored eleven goals and assisted one in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.

Despite his form in the Bundesliga 2 this season he was not included in Ghana's squad to take on Chad and Madagascar.

Below is the team of the week: 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more