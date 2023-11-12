Raphael Dwamena: Albania postpones all football matches to honour late Ghanaian footballer

In the wake of Raphael Dwamena's tragic death, all football matches in Albania have been postponed this weekend to honour the late striker.

Dwamena collapsed on the pitch and passed away on Saturday aged just 28 during a league match between his club KF Egnatia and Partizani Tirana.

The Ghana international could not be revived after suddenly falling in the 24th minute, despite quick medical attention. The country's football association confirmed his sad passing.

This was not the first on-pitch collapse for Dwamena, who survived a similar incident in Austria last year. But this time the talented forward could not be saved.

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 which saw a £14m move to Brighton in England break down. He later played in Spain and Austria.

Despite being advised to retire in 2021 after problems persisted, Dwamena was determined to continue playing the game he loved.

Tragically, he passed away on Saturday doing just that. The 28-year-old was the Albanian league's top scorer this season with 9 goals.

In recognition of Dwamena's immense popularity and impact in Albania, all football matches this weekend have been postponed.

It is a fitting honour for a player who lit up the Albanian Superliga with his goals and passion. He will be sorely missed across the country's football community.

All future games will no doubt feature tributes to the late Dwamena, whose career was unfairly cut short. For now, Albania's league rightly falls silent to mourn the loss of a talented life gone too soon. May he rest in peace.