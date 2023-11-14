Raphael Dwamena could still be alive - Spain-based doctor laments removal of defibrillator

Spain-based doctor Dr Antonio Asso has shared his perspective following the tragic passing of Ghanaian international Raphael Dwamena.

The Black Stars attacker collapsed on the pitch during an Albanian Super League match between his club Egnatia and Partizani Tirana, despite immediate medical attention, he passed away.

Dwamena, a former Levante and Real Zaragoza forward, had been grappling with heart problems that prompted medical professionals, including Dr. Antonio Asso, to advise against playing professional sports. Dwamena had an implanted defibrillator to manage his heart condition, a decision made to guarantee his life.

Dr Antonio Asso expressed his efforts in convincing Dwamena to prioritise his health, stating, "We managed to convince him of the urgent need to implant a defibrillator to at least guarantee his life, at the same time as we advised against playing professional sports."

Despite medical advice, Dwamena continued his career, facing incidents of collapse in 2021. There are unconfirmed reports that he had the defibrillator removed before his recent passing.

Reflecting on the situation, Dr Asso expressed his determination to influence Dwamena's decisions, "He placed all his trust in us, and after implanting the defibrillator he left Spain. Sometimes he would ask me for specific advice, which I would gladly respond to. I was determined to follow his professional career above all else and I ended up losing hope of influencing him."

Dr. Asso emphasised that if the defibrillator had not been removed, Dwamena would still be alive.