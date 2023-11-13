Raphael Dwamena: Death of Ghanaian striker sparks outrage, demands for better medical care in Albania

The tragic death of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena in Albania on Saturday has sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

The 28-year-old collapsed while playing for KF Egnatia against Partizani in an Albanian league match. He passed away in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Speaking to Report TV, Eduard Prodani, the former General Secretary of the Albanian Football Federation, described the incident as a "disaster that could have been avoided."

Prodani emphasised that for a player to be eligible to play, they must pass medical tests and have their card attached to the federation card. He expressed surprise that Dwamena was allowed to play despite having been rejected by several European clubs due to health concerns.

"It is a disaster that should have been avoided. It could have happened for many reasons, we cannot speculate. If the facts are verified, it may not be anyone's fault, I cannot prejudge it. This was a forewarned tragedy because the player had strikes before and was not allowed in some clubs in Europe," Prodani said.

He stressed that the federation requires all players to have medical clearance before they can participate in any events.

"If he (Dwamena) does not have a certified medical card, this is a serious fault, but I do not believe because I know from experience that the officials are careful with these," he added.

Prodani also highlighted the importance of having qualified doctors present at all football matches. "In many cases it is neglected, even to formally complete the letters. In many cases, our clubs cannot afford a doctor financially. Let this case become a lesson, find a solution for the doctors. It should not be tolerated with inexperienced doctors," he stated.

Regarding the availability of ambulances at stadiums, Prodani explained that it is the responsibility of the organizer or club to ensure that there is an ambulance present at all football matches. However, he noted that sometimes the ambulances provided are not properly equipped.

"They must have a defibrillator, at least the delegate must verify that it is functional. In international matches, you can also see how close the nearest hospital is," he pointed out.

Finally, Prodani addressed the issue of violence in Albanian football stadiums, stating that measures will be taken against any club that fails to provide adequate security.

"The events in our country have been neglected, there will be violence from the fans. Football should produce less tension. These incidents of violence occur from the idea that football is not clean in Albania. No one revolts if your team loses right on the field of play," he concluded.