"Raphael Dwamena died before reaching the hospital"- Doctors at Kavaja Hospital reveal

Doctors at the Kavaja Hospital, where Ghanaian football Raphael Dwamena was rushed after collapsing during a league game in Albania, have opened up on events leading to the death of the player.

Dwamena fell in the 25th minute of the match between FK Egnatia and KF Partinzani, with first aid rushed to give him early treatments before he was taken by an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

However, the 28-year-old gave up before the team got to Kavaja Hospital.

"The patient came to the Kavaja hospital in the 'black code,' that is, he had exitus (medical term for death), without vital parameters, without tension, without breathing, without cardiac activity. There was no activity in the EKG," said the one of the doctors.

"He arrived around 14:07, 14:10, 14:13. We were notified by the Rrogozhina health center team around 2 a.m. and we had taken the measures that we knew would happen. We raised all the personnel to their feet. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed and failed. He had no more hopes, he was hopeless."

The doctors also revealed all the necessary first aid were met but being the third time he was suffering from a cardiac arrest, it became fatal.

"The transport is done. The ambulance of Rrogozhina has everything, because it came with the ambulance of Rrogozhina to the hospital of Kavaja. We here have done everything with the medical team, resuscitation, breathing, cardiac massage according to the protocol. We followed the medical protocol in this case. But we don't know the cause, it happened in the field according to the data and it made it possible to die there," continued the doctor.

"The forensic medicine has the last word, it is taken according to legal procedures to the regional hospital of Durrës".

"In my opinion, he was given the right help at the place of the incident, because the timing was also very fast, on the field it was 2 without five, it came to 2 and 10, in record time. Even if our team went, it would be much later, it arrived in record time, it can't be faster. But when he arrived, he arrived without vital parameters," the doctor emphasized.

Continuing on the cause of the serious event, the doctors say that "We do not know the exact information. We talk about what happened in Kavaja hospital, for the rest it is someone else. We didn't make it! That we were sorry too, that we have reeds and all, but these are it."