Raphael Dwamena: Egnatia pay tribute to lost captain as Albanian league returns

FK Egnatia, the Albanian football club mourning the loss of their captain Raphael Dwamena, paid a heartfelt tribute on the pitch as the Albanian league returned to action.

The former Black Stars forward tragically passed away a few weeks ago, collapsing during a league match against KF Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.

Dwamena, who had battled a heart issue in the past, could not be revived after the collapse, sending shockwaves through the footballing world.

The incident prompted the Albanian FA to temporarily halt all football activities for a thorough investigation into how Dwamena was allowed to play in such a condition.

As the league resumed, FK Egnatia's teammates honoured their late captain once more. The emotional scenes continued as the club paid respects by wearing tribute t-shirts, and a minute of silence was observed before the game continued.

Dwamena's mortal remains recently arrived in Ghana, evoking further emotional scenes in his native country.

His family is currently making arrangements for his burial as the football world continues to mourn the loss of a talented player known for both his skills on the pitch and his amiable character.