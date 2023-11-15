Raphael Dwamena: Father of late footballer breaks silence following son's tragic death

Raphael Dwamena's father, Patrick Akoto Sefa, has called on the government and the Ghana Football Association to help them bring back the body of the late footballer.

The striker collapsed and died during an Albanian league game between KF Egnatia and FK Partizani on Saturday.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out as investigations start into the death of the footballer.

According to the player's father, the family is still in a state of shock as they mourn their beloved son.

“We’ve been crying and wailing since we heard the news but we trust in the Lord to keep us strong,” he told Peace FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We’ve spoken to his wife and she indicated that they were making provisions to secure a flight to bring the body to Ghana.

“We need help to bring the body to Ghana. We are appealing to the Ghana Football Association and all persons to help us bring the body to Ghana.”