Raphael Dwamena features as Real Zaragoza snatch late winner against Elche

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena saw game time as Real Zaragoza secured a late winner against Elche on Friday night in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The 23-year old played 80 minutes of the game before being replaced by Alex Blanco.

After a barren 86 minutes of football, the Blanquillos grabbed the winner in the 87th minute when Luis Javier Suarez scored to secure all three points at the La Romareda Stadium.

Dwamena has come under some criticisms for failing to open his account for the club since the start of the league.

But coach Victor Fernandez has kept faith in the on loan Levante forward by starting him against Elche.

The ex-FC Zurich player had a good game against Elche but has to wait for the next game against Alcoron for his first goal for the club.