Raphael Dwamena: Football world pays tribute to a talented player's enduring spirit

In a tragic turn of events, the international football community is mourning the loss of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, who passed away at the age of 28. Dwamena suffered a heart attack on the field during a match between his club, KF Egnatia, and Partizan on Saturday.

The news of his untimely death has led to an outpouring of condolences from footballers, fans, friends, authorities, and the media. The Ghana Football Association expressed their sorrow, saying, "Our thoughts are with Raphael Dwamena's family at this difficult time. Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate death. We will miss him forever for his dedication to the National Team. Rest in peace, Raphael."

Levante, one of Dwamena's former teams, also paid tribute, stating, "On behalf of Levante, we would like to express our sincere condolences on the passing of our former player, Raphael Dwamena. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. His legacy at our club will always endure. RIP."

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana, shared his grief, writing, "Rest in peace brother, hmmmm life." Another ex-footballer, Anthony Baffoe, remembered Dwamena as a prayerful person with a great personality and extended condolences to the entire family, saying, "May his soul rest in perfect peace."

The sad news was also reported by media outlets worldwide. CNN informed its readers about Dwamena's passing, and GTV Sports wrote, "Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack on the field during the Albanian Super League match between Egnatia and Partizan. Rest in peace, Raphael Dwamena."

Gary Al-Smith, a well-known African journalist, reflected on Dwamena's documented heart problems and suggested retirement in a post, saying, "Raphael Dwamena's life changes after cardiac arrest in a match in Albania. May he rest in peace."

Sista Afia, a famous Ghanaian singer, shared the heartbreaking news, saying, "Tragic news from Albania reports the passing away of the Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena, who suffered a heart attack in the 23rd minute of a championship match."

Dwamena's challenging life and passion for football, despite setbacks, were highlighted by the media. Diagnosed with a heart problem in 2017, he continued to pursue his passion.

Sporting an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in 2020, he experienced a relapse in 2021 but survived after quick stabilization.

Dwamena made significant contributions to the sport, including scoring on his international debut in an Africa Cup of Nations 2017 qualifier against Ethiopia.