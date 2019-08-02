Raphael Dwamena: Free-scoring Real Zaragoza striker lights up La Romareda after tallying ELEVEN goals in five pre-season games

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena is turning heads at his new club Real Zaragoza after hitting eleven goals in five pre-season games.

Dwamena joined the Spanish Segunda Division outfit on a season-long loan from La Liga side UD Levante in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The move is expected to help the 23-year-old enjoy regular game time after struggling to break into the Frogs team last term.

The Ghanaian has so far not disappointed in their pre-season games after registering 11 strikes in fives matches to light up La Liga qualification hopes at the La Romareda Stadium ahead of the forthcoming season.

The former FC Zurich poacher is not being noticed for just his scoring prowess but also his overall performance where he has provided three assists.

Dwamena's mobility and intelligence in the final third of the pitch has brought a new sense of hope to the Whites fans ahead of the Segunda Division campaign.

"I want to have a good connection with the players. I don't go after goals or assists. I want to help the team as a whole," Dwamena started after their 2-0 win over lower-tier side CD Calahorra on Wednesday.

Last season, Víctor Fernández's side finished in lowly 15th place but the presence of the towering striker in the club's rank could help propel them to their dream of booking a place in the elite division at the end of the upcoming campaign.