Raphael Dwamena: Ghana footballer ignored repeated calls to retire before fatal collapse

Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena tragically died after collapsing during a match on Saturday, despite repeatedly being urged to retire from football due to health issues.

In 2021, Dwamena was hospitalized after collapsing while playing for Austrian club Blau-Weiss Linz. Afterwards, respected Ghanaian doctor Prince Pambo publicly advised the 28-year-old to strongly consider ending his career.

"If Dwamena was my patient, I'd call a year or two off to deeply address any problems and prepare him for retirement," Pambo said at the time. "A bold decision has to be taken to have a clean exit point."

However, Dwamena did not heed those retirement calls and instead joined Albanian side FK Egnatia in 2023 to restart his blighted career.

After an impressive goalscoring run, Dwamena fatally collapsed midway through Egnatia's clash with Partizani Tirana on Saturday. Despite immediate medical attention, he passed away soon after.

Footage appeared to show Dwamena suddenly falling unattended in the 24th minute. Teammates rushed to his aid before medics intervened, but tragically he could not be saved.

The 28-year-old striker, this season's top scorer in Albania, had an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart. But the device was ultimately unable to prevent his untimely death.

In hindsight, Dwamena did not heed advice to prioritize his health amid repeated warning signs. His passing has left Ghana and the football world in mourning.

The game was halted at 1-1 and later suspended. Dwamena made eight appearances for Ghana, scoring twice. His career included stints in Spain, Denmark and Switzerland before his fatal collapse.