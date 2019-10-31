Raphael Dwamena holds meeting with Levante president as he returns to Estadi Ciutat de València

Striker Raphael Dwamena returned to the Estadi Ciutat de València to hold a meeting with Levante president Quico Catalán and visit former teammates.

Dwamena’s career has been put on hold indefinitely after doctors at Real Zaragoza where he was on loan, found something strange with his heartbeat and feared for his life.

The 24-year-old has been stopped from playing and training since 9 October 2019.

After visiting several specialists in Barcelona, ​​Zurich and the medical services of the Ghana Football Association, there is still no definitive diagnosis.

Dwamena has implanted a small subcutaneous device that records and stores the functioning of his heart for some time now.

After repeated high heart rate rates in several matches, he immediately took the advice of the Real Zaragoza medical tea to perform several emergency diagnostic tests.