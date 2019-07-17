Raphael Dwamena: Joining Real Zaragoza is the best option

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has indicated that joining Spanish Segunda side Real Zaragoza was the best option.

The 23-year-old completed a transfer to the Whites on a season-long loan deal from UD Levante ahead of the upcoming season.

The Ghana international is expected to revive his career at the Segunda Division side after his struggles at the Cuitat de Valencia.

“I’m very happy to be part of this great club to achieve success and enjoy every second that is here.”

"I’ve taken the best decision by choosing this club, Real Zaragoza is a great Club, a historic one that has won numerous titles.”

"I think the Second Division is harder and harder, I decided to come here to enjoy playing football, but for me the most important thing is that I am here with the team, to work together very hard because we have to get to the top and I think that's all we have to work for, I do not care if I play in First or Second, the challenge is the same, work hard with the team.”

"Life has its ups and downs and we have to accept the challenges it brings in. Last season was not as expected but I think that is part of football. Real Zaragoza to enjoy playing football and to give the best of me for the Club.”

He was presented to the fans and media on Wednesday morning before he traveled to Boltaña to join his new teammates for his first training session.