Raphael Dwamena marks segunda division debut for Real Zaragoza with win over Tenerife

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena made his Spanish segunda division debut for Real Zaragoza in their win over Tenerife over the weekend.

The on-loan Levante forward saw 60 minutes of football helping the Blanquillos to a 2-0 win over Tenerife.

Dwamena was lively in the first half of the game and played a key role in Zaragoza's opening goal.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 41st minute to send the home side into the break with the lead.

Javier Ross doubled the lead with two minutes remaining after converting from the spot.

Raphael Dwamena is on a season long loan from Levante with Real Zaragoza having the option of making the move a permanent one.

The 23-year old will be expecting to open his goal scoring account for the Blanquillos as they travel to Ponferradina on Saturday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin